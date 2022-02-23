German Consumer Sentiment Expected to Drop to Negative 8.1 in March - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Trust of German consumers toward the country's economy is expected to go down from February's -6.7 points to -8.1 in March, the Growth from Knowledge (GfK) market research company said on Wednesday.

"Consumer confidence in Germany shows a mixed picture in February 2022. While the economic expectations increased somewhat, both income expectations and the propensity to buy suffered losses compared with the previous month. As a result, GfK is forecasting -8.1 points in consumer sentiment for March, down 1.4 points from February of this year (-6.7 points)," the GfK said in a statement, citing its consumer climate study for February.

The researchers also noted that income expectations have dropped by 3.9 points from February's 16.

9 points, while consumers' readiness to purchase things decreased from 5.2 points to 1.4.

"Nevertheless, the outlook for the coming months is quite positive: Only recently it was decided to lift profound pandemic restrictions. This gives cause for hope that consumer spending will also return as a result. If this were to be supported by moderate price inflation, consumer sentiment could finally recover in the long term as well," GfK consumer expert Rolf Burkl stated.

Germany, like many other countries, saw a decline in economic activity in recent years due to restrictive measures imposed to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. The country has also been suffering from a surge in gas prices due to demand outpacing supply amid global economic recovery.