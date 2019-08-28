UrduPoint.com
German Consumer Sentiment Stable Despite Downturn Fears

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:57 AM

German consumer sentiment stable despite downturn fears

German consumer sentiment is stabilising after three months of decline, according to a regular poll published Wednesday, despite fears of a looming recession

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):German consumer sentiment is stabilising after three months of decline, according to a regular poll published Wednesday, despite fears of a looming recession.

Nuremberg-based pollsters GfK said their forward-looking consumer barometer stood at 9.7 points, unchanged from August when it had fallen to its April 2017 level.

The data came after a further drop in business confidence Monday, which reached its lowest level since November 2012 in August, against the backdrop of the economic slowdown and the US-Chinese trade war.

The Bundesbank or central bank warned last week that the German economy could enter recession in the third quarter as a result of a "sharp contraction" in industrial production.

German consumer expectations of economic development fell a further 8.3 points, having dropped 6.1 points the previous month, to minus 12 points, its lowest since January 2013, the GfK noted.

The barometer for income expectations only dropped by the slight margin of 0.7 points to 50.1.

Future developments will "depend mainly on the situation on the labour market," said GfK, noting that "the situation is becoming more difficult in export sectors such as the automotive industry" due to trade conflicts.

However, the survey found households are generally more interested in spending their money, with the indicator climbing 2.5 points to 48.8 points.

