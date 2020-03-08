German Coronavirus Infection Tally Passes 900
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 10:20 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Germany has reached 902, the Robert Koch Institute, the government's disease control authority, said on Sunday.
This is a marked rise from 847 cases reported earlier in the day.
There have been no virus-related fatalities in the mainland, although a 60-year-old German national has died in Egypt.
All but one 16 German states have reported infections with the COVID-19 viral disease, the exception being Saxony-Anhalt. The western state of North Rhine Westphalia has almost 400 cases.