German Coronavirus Infection Tally Passes 900

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Germany has reached 902, the Robert Koch Institute, the government's disease control authority, said on Sunday.

This is a marked rise from 847 cases reported earlier in the day.

There have been no virus-related fatalities in the mainland, although a 60-year-old German national has died in Egypt.

All but one 16 German states have reported infections with the COVID-19 viral disease, the exception being Saxony-Anhalt. The western state of North Rhine Westphalia has almost 400 cases.