UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Coronavirus Infection Tally Passes 900

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 10:20 PM

German Coronavirus Infection Tally Passes 900

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Germany has reached 902, the Robert Koch Institute, the government's disease control authority, said on Sunday.

This is a marked rise from 847 cases reported earlier in the day.

There have been no virus-related fatalities in the mainland, although a 60-year-old German national has died in Egypt.

All but one 16 German states have reported infections with the COVID-19 viral disease, the exception being Saxony-Anhalt. The western state of North Rhine Westphalia has almost 400 cases.

Related Topics

Egypt German Died Germany Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED27.5 bn of share trades in Abu Dhabi, Dubai yea ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikha Latifa highlights cinema&#039;s role in cu ..

56 minutes ago

GCC countries have prioritised people of determina ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia suspends entry, exit from Al Qatif to ..

1 hour ago

GCC countries implementing measures to support hum ..

1 hour ago

Global Women Leaders Conference discusses strategi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.