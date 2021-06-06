UrduPoint.com
German Counterintelligence Chief Compares Russia's Intelligence Activity To Cold War Era

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 08:40 PM

German Counterintelligence Chief Compares Russia's Intelligence Activity to Cold War Era

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Thomas Haldenwang, the head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, has alleged that the Russian intelligence activity in the country has reached the Cold War era levels.

"The level [of Russian intelligence activities] that has been achieved in the meantime is only known to us from the days of the Cold War," Haldenwang told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

According to the official, Russia has an entire team of agents whose aim is to establish contacts with German political decision-makers.

Western countries have accused Russia of meddling in their internal affairs on multiple occasions, despite Moscow's consistent rejection of such accusations. According to the Russian side, the accusations are not supported by any evidence.

