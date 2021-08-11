German Counterintelligence Not Commenting on Detention of UK Citizen Spying for Russia

The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution refused to provide a comment to Sputnik on the detention of a UK citizen suspected of spying for the Russian intelligence, as investigation continues

Earlier in the day, the German prosecutor's office announced that a UK citizen, who worked at the UK embassy in Berlin, was detained in Potsdam on suspicions of collaborating with a Russian intelligence service.

"As the investigation is ongoing, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution does not comment on this issue," the office said.