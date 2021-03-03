German Counterintelligence Suspects AfD Party of 'Right Extremism' Links - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution placed the Alternative for Germany (AfD) right-wing political party on a list of those "suspected of right extremism," Der Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the magazine, AfD may be placed under surveillance.