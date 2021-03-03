UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Counterintelligence Suspects AfD Party Of 'Right Extremism' Links - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:42 PM

He German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution placed the Alternative for Germany (AfD) right-wing political party on a list of those "suspected of right extremism," Der Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday, citing sources

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution placed the Alternative for Germany (AfD) right-wing political party on a list of those "suspected of right extremism," Der Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the magazine, AfD may be placed under surveillance.

More Stories From World

