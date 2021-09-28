UrduPoint.com

German Court Acquits VW Managers In Overpayment Case

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:59 PM

German court acquits VW managers in overpayment case

A German court on Tuesday acquitted four former and current Volkswagen managers who had been accused of overpaying workers' representatives by around five million euros ($5.9 million).

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :A German court on Tuesday acquitted four former and current Volkswagen managers who had been accused of overpaying workers' representatives by around five million Euros ($5.9 million).

Judges in Brunswick, near the car giant's Wolfsburg headquarters, did not find that the accused deliberately acted "contrary to duty and to the detriment of the company", a court spokesman said.

Two former board members as well as a former manager and a current one were charged in November 2019 with breach of trust in the case.

Prosecutors alleged that between 2011 and 2016 the four had awarded "excessive" salaries and bonuses to five members of Volkswagen's powerful works' council, which represents employees at the company.

According to prosecutors, the accused did not use the correct calculations and cost VW 5.1 million euros in overpayments.

Judges however disagreed, with the court spokesman saying the court heard that the suspects had sought "external and internal guidance" before deciding the pay packages.

Among those allegedly overpaid was the council's former chairman Bernd Osterloh, often described as one of the most powerful people in the company before his departure last April.

Related Topics

German Company Car Brunswick April November 2016 2019 Volkswagen (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

1 hour ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

1 hour ago
 US Senate Confirms Donfried as Assistant Secretary ..

US Senate Confirms Donfried as Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasi ..

3 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UAF

World Rabies Day observed at UAF

3 minutes ago
 The Hague City Council Member Suspected of Plottin ..

The Hague City Council Member Suspected of Plotting to Kill Acting Prime Ministe ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.