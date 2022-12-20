UrduPoint.com

German Court Convicts 97-year-old In One Of Last Holocaust Trials

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 09:15 PM

A court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old former Nazi camp secretary of complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people in what could be Germany's last Holocaust trial.

Presiding judge Dominik Gross handed a two-year suspended sentence to Irmgard Furchner for her role in what prosecutors called the "cruel and malicious murder" of prisoners at the Stutthof camp in occupied Poland.

Furchner sat in a wheelchair in the courtroom, wearing a white cap and a medical mask as Gross found her guilty of thousands of counts of accessory to murder.

She was the first woman in decades to be tried in Germany for Nazi-era crimes.

Gross noted that justice had come "truly very late" in the case, and only because "the defendant has been lucky to have a particularly long life".

Furchner had expressed regret as the trial drew to a close this month.

"I'm sorry about everything that happened," she told the regional court in the northern town of Itzehoe.

Gross lamented that she had not given a fuller account of her time at Stutthof.

