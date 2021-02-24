German court convicts ex-Syrian agent in landmark trial

(@FahadShabbir)

A former Syrian intelligence service agent was on Wednesday sentenced to four and a half years in jail for complicity in crimes against humanity in the first court case over state-sponsored torture by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government

Koblenz, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :A former Syrian intelligence service agent was on Wednesday sentenced to four and a half years in jail for complicity in crimes against humanity in the first court case over state-sponsored torture by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.

Eyad al-Gharib, 44, was convicted of being an accomplice to crimes against humanity while helping to arrest protesters and deliver them to a detention centre in Damascus in autumn 2011.