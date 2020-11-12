German court demands govt review compensation for nuclear exit

Germany's highest court has said the government must revise the terms of compensation it hands to energy companies as part of the country's nuclear power phase-out

Ruling on a case brought by Swedish group Vattenfall, the constitutional court found a payout condition set by Berlin in 2018 "unreasonable" as it would require energy companies to first shift modes of their electricity production before getting compensation.

Germany announced it would close its nuclear plants by 2022 in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.