German Court Extends Khangoshvili Murder Case Proceedings Until January 2022

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The schedule of hearings at a Berlin high court in the murder case of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili has been extended to January 4, court spokeswoman Lisa Jani told Sputnik on Monday.

The court has already set the dates for the next 10 hearings, and the process will be resumed on November 24, Jani said.

In August 2019, Khangoshvili was shot in Tiergarten park in Berlin. German investigators claimed that the suspect, a Russian national, had been ordered to murder Khangoshvili by Russian governmental agencies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had discussed the extradition of Khangoshvili over his supposed involvement in terrorist activities with Berlin informally, but the request was denied.

Khangoshvili was involved in shadow terrorist activities in the Northern Caucasus, including the school siege in the Russian city of Beslan in 2004, which resulted in the deaths of 334 people, according to information obtained by Sputnik from the Russian security forces.