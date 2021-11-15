UrduPoint.com

German Court Extends Khangoshvili Murder Case Proceedings Until January 2022

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:00 PM

German Court Extends Khangoshvili Murder Case Proceedings Until January 2022

The schedule of hearings at a Berlin high court in the murder case of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili has been extended to January 4, court spokeswoman Lisa Jani told Sputnik on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The schedule of hearings at a Berlin high court in the murder case of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili has been extended to January 4, court spokeswoman Lisa Jani told Sputnik on Monday.

The court has already set the dates for the next 10 hearings, and the process will be resumed on November 24, Jani said.

In August 2019, Khangoshvili was shot in Tiergarten park in Berlin. German investigators claimed that the suspect, a Russian national, had been ordered to murder Khangoshvili by Russian governmental agencies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had discussed the extradition of Khangoshvili over his supposed involvement in terrorist activities with Berlin informally, but the request was denied.

Khangoshvili was involved in shadow terrorist activities in the Northern Caucasus, including the school siege in the Russian city of Beslan in 2004, which resulted in the deaths of 334 people, according to information obtained by Sputnik from the Russian security forces.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Moscow Russia German Berlin Vladimir Putin January August November 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Belavia Head Denies Claims That Flow of Undocument ..

Belavia Head Denies Claims That Flow of Undocumented Migrants Flies Via Moscow t ..

22 seconds ago
 PML-N always uses national institutions for their ..

PML-N always uses national institutions for their vested interest: Ali Nawaz

26 seconds ago
 PMAS-AAUR to celebrate its silver jubilee

PMAS-AAUR to celebrate its silver jubilee

2 minutes ago
 EU Mulls Imposing Sanctions on Mali Over Power Tra ..

EU Mulls Imposing Sanctions on Mali Over Power Transition - French Foreign Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab to introduce digital funding machines for s ..

Punjab to introduce digital funding machines for short-term schemes: Hashim

2 minutes ago
 IJF Urges Hong Kong to Stop Denial of Visas to For ..

IJF Urges Hong Kong to Stop Denial of Visas to Foreign Journalists

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.