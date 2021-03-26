UrduPoint.com
German Court Halts Ratification Of EU Recovery Fund

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:34 PM

German court halts ratification of EU recovery fund

The German Constitutional Court on Friday abruptly stopped Europe's biggest economy from ratifying a 750-billion-euro ($885 billion) EU coronavirus recovery fund, after a legal challenge was filed against the move

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The German Constitutional Court on Friday abruptly stopped Europe's biggest economy from ratifying a 750-billion-euro ($885 billion) EU coronavirus recovery fund, after a legal challenge was filed against the move.

After both the upper and lower house of parliament approved the fund, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was due to sign off on it to complete Germany's formal ratification process.

But five individuals filed a challenge, prompting the court to decide that the ratification "shall not be executed pending the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court on the temporary injunction application".

