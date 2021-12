German court hands life term to Russian for killing exiled Chechen

A German court on Wednesday sentenced a Russian man to life in prison for shooting dead a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park in 2019, a murder prosecutors say was ordered by Moscow

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :A German court on Wednesday sentenced a Russian man to life in prison for shooting dead a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park in 2019, a murder prosecutors say was ordered by Moscow.

The Berlin court found Vadim Krasikov, alias Vadim Sokolov, guilty of gunning down 40-year-old Georgian national Tornike Kavtarashvili in broad daylight. The verdict is expected to add further strain to already frayed Russian-German ties.