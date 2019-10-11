UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Halle Synagogue Shooting Suspect - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

German Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Halle Synagogue Shooting Suspect - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Germany's Federal Court of Justice issued an arrest warrant for the suspected perpetrator of a deadly attack outside a synagogue in the city of Halle at the request of the public prosecutor general's office, media have reported.

The Spiegel newspaper reported on Thursday that the suspect would be placed in pre-trial detention.

Both the Federal Court of Justice and the Public Prosecutor General's Office seat in the city of Karlsruhe. The suspect, who was detained by the police after committing the attack, was reportedly flown there by helicopter.

Footage released by the N-TV channel showed the suspect, with a gauze bandage on his neck, exiting the helicopter surrounded by armed security officers.

According to German media reports, the suspect had been injured during his detention.

The attack took place on Wednesday and left two people killed and as many injured, according to the police. There were around 80 people inside the synagogue at the moment of the attack.

German media have reported that the suspected gunman, arrested by police after the attack, was Stephan Balliet, a 27-year-old neo-Nazi German citizen, who broadcast his attack online.

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday that the authorities considered the shooting to be a far-right anti-Semitic terror act.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police German Germany Karlsruhe Media Court

Recent Stories

Rainfall expected for coming five days

46 minutes ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

1 hour ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

2 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

2 hours ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.