UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Court Launches Trial Over Violation Of EU Arms Embargo Against Russia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 10:22 PM

German Court Launches Trial Over Violation of EU Arms Embargo Against Russia - Reports

The trial against two German citizens over a violation of the EU arms embargo against Russia began in Hamburg's Hanseatic Higher Regional Court court on Monday, the NDR broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The trial against two German citizens over a violation of the EU arms embargo against Russia began in Hamburg's Hanseatic Higher Regional Court court on Monday, the NDR broadcaster reported.

According to the German broadcaster, the two Germans, aged 41 and 40, are accused of violating the law regulating foreign economic relations.

One of the defendants is Alexander S., who was detained in Augsburg on February 11. The man is accused of seven cases of violations of the law regulating foreign economic relations. It is assumed that he acted for commercial purposes and could have cooperated with the intelligence services of a foreign state. Another defendant is accused of providing consulting services to Alexander S. worth 270,000 Euros ($327,000).

The German Prosecutor-General's Office previously said that Alexander S. was a manager of a company that supplied engineering tools to buyers from Russia operating in the military sphere. Prosecutors believe that the defendant was carrying out shipments through dummy buyers, and also provided false information about the purpose of the equipment in order to obtain an export permit.

At least seven export deliveries were conducted between 2016-2018, with a total value of around 8 million euros.

According to prosecutors, all the supplied equipment was suitable for use in the military sphere and was included in the list of dual-use goods in accordance with the EU Council regulation. The exports of goods to Russia that could be partially used for military purposes or intended for a specific user in the military sphere are prohibited by the European arms embargo against Russia.

Russia's economic and political relations with the West, including Germany, significantly deteriorated in 2014 over the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia. The West has accused Moscow of meddling in Ukrainian internal affairs and imposed sanctions, including an arms embargo, on the country, while Russia has denied the accusations and introduced a food embargo on the states that targeted it with restrictive measures.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia German Company Germany Augsburg Hamburg Man February All From Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Russia share comprehensive strategic ties: Ab ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Deputy PM discuss regi ..

11 minutes ago

Thousands of Africa Migrants at Risk as EU Program ..

45 seconds ago

Fawad urges Opposition to adopt pragmatic approach ..

46 seconds ago

PDM is playing with public lives: Kethran

48 seconds ago

DC reviews coronavirus situation

50 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.