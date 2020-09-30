UrduPoint.com
German Court Opens 'dieselgate' Trial Of Ex-Audi Boss Stadler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:35 PM

Munich (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler on Wednesday became the first auto boss to stand trial in Germany over the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.

Five years after parent company Volkswagen owned up to the scam, Stadler appeared before the Munich district court to answer fraud charges.

He wore a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus.

On trial alongside him are former Audi and Porsche manager Wolfgang Hatz and two Audi engineers.

