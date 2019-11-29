German Court Rejects All Challenges Against Nord Stream 2-Linked Pipeline

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) A high court in Germany has thrown out four challenges against the construction of a pipeline that will carry Russian natural gas to Central Europe, according to a press release.

"The Higher Administrative Court in Saxony has rejected four lawsuits against the European Gas Pipeline Link (EUGAL) as long as it runs through the Saxonian territory," the press release out Wednesday read.

Up to 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas will be pumped through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea when it becomes operational later this year.

The Russian pipeline will make landfall near Greifswald in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania where it will be connected to EUGAL. The 480 kilometer (298 mile) German pipeline will run through three states before crossing the Czech border.