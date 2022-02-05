German Court Rules Unconstitutional Shortening Green Status for Recovered COVID Patients

UrduPoint.com

February 05, 2022

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The administrative court in the northwestern German city of Osnabruck ruled on Friday that it was unconstitutional to cut the validity period of the COVID-19 recovery status.

Since early 2022, the recovery status is considered a sufficient condition for exemption from coronavirus restrictions within 90 days after a positive test for the virus. The previous validity period amounted to six months.

"The Chamber considers the reduction of the validity of the recovery status to 90 days ... unconstitutional and void," the court said in a statement.

The verdict concerns the suit filed by a resident of Osnabruck against a January 14 decision of the local administration on the reduction of the validity period of the COVID-19 recovery status. According to the claim, the administration cited the Robert Koch Institute as the basis for its decision, which the judges said had no legal authority to limit the possibilities of social activity.

The Institute, responsible for monitoring the epidemic in Germany and give recommendations to the government, has ever-changing data, which makes it an "uncertain" source of information for decisions on the limitation of the validity period.

In addition, the decision on the validity period has an insufficient scientific basis to be justified, the judges said.

The verdict will come into force in two weeks unless challenged by a higher court and will only concern the plaintiff. The rest of the population in the same category will have to file their own claims, as the administrative court does not have enough power to cancel government-backed measures.

Germany has confirmed 248, 838 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total to 10,671,602. The death toll stands at 118,504, including 170 fresh fatalities, and the number of recoveries has risen by 84,000 to 7,953,200, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

