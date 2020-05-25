UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Court Rules Volkswagen Must Partially Refund Rigged Diesel Cars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

German Court Rules Volkswagen Must Partially Refund Rigged Diesel Cars

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) A Federal German court in the city of Karlsruhe ordered car-making giant Volkswagen on Monday to buy back diesel vehicles fitted with emission defeating devices at a reduced price.

The court ruled that plaintiffs "can ask the purchase price of the vehicle to be reimbursed with a discount to take into account the benefit of use."

The plaintiff in Monday's case sought a full reimbursement of the 31,490 Euros ($34,303) he paid for a used VW Sharan minivan in 2014.

A lower court in the city of Koblenz awarded him 25,616 euros after considering its mileage.

Volkswagen said the judgment put an end to the legal process, which began in September 2015 after the United States accused it of cheating on pollution emissions tests.

The company said that people who bought diesel cars after the scandal broke out knew about the illegal software and should not be eligible for compensation. It said there were around 10,000 claims for damages from this group.

Related Topics

Scandal German Company Vehicles Vehicle Karlsruhe Koblenz Buy Price United States September 2015 From Volkswagen Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

7 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

10 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

23 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

24 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.