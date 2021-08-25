German Court Says Nord Stream 2 Can Challenge Ruling Not to Grant EU Gas Directive Waiver

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Nord Stream 2 AG can challenge the decision of the Dusseldorf regional court, which declined to grant the pipeline exemptions from the EU Gas Directive, the court said on Wednesday, reaffirming that the waiver was impossible, since the pipeline construction was not completed.

The court in Dusseldorf dismissed Russian gas giant Gazprom's bid to overturn the decision of the German Network Agency, which insists exemptions from the amended directive can only be granted to pipelines completed before May 23, 2019. Operator Nord Stream 2 AG told Sputnik earlier on Wednesday that it does not agree with the ruling

"Nord Stream 2 AG has the possibility to challenge the ruling in Federal court," the court said in a statement, seen by Sputnik.

"Whether the pipeline will be put into operation, when and on what conditions, is not the subject of the court decision ... In today's ruling, the senate confirmed ... the pipeline was not fully built and therefore not completed in accordance with the law. On the other hand, the economic-functional interpretation proposed by the applicant cannot be deduced from the wording of normative acts ... The term 'completion' in the generally accepted sense means that the production of a thing is completed or finished," the court said.