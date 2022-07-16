UrduPoint.com

German Court Sentences Entrepreneur To Imprisonment For Illegal Export To Russia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 04:00 AM

German Court Sentences Entrepreneur to Imprisonment for Illegal Export to Russia - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The Higher Regional Court of Dresden has sentenced a German entrepreneur from Leipzig to three years and three months in prison for illegal exports of dual-use equipment to Russia, German news agency DPA reported on Friday.

DPA cited the court decision as saying that the defendant had been exporting equipment to several Russian companies for several years. The judges ruled that the defendant was aware that the shipments were destined for counterparty organizations and not for consumers.

The sentence is not final yet, according to the report. The defendant has been acquitted of the charges of cooperation with foreign intelligence and the control of military arms since the defense had reached a settlement agreement with the prosecution. Almost one million Euros ($1.008 million) will be seized from the defendant's company. The defendant will be released for procedural reasons; however, his ID will be confiscated so that he will not be able to flee the country.

The defendant will be required to report to the police every week.

German citizen Aleksander S. was accused of violating the German War Weapons Control Act by attempting to facilitate the production of chemical weapons in February 2021. He was also accused of violating the German Foreign Trade and Payments Act, exporting equipment without required licenses, violating a sales ban, and acting in favor of the secret service of a foreign power.

According to investigators, the defendant is the sole managing director of a trading firm and had business relations with a company based in Russia. According to the reports of the Office of the German Federal Prosecutor, Russian special services allegedly "controlled a conspiratorial procurement network to disguise the real end-consumers in the military industry" through the defendant's company.

Related Topics

Police Exports Business Russia German Company Leipzig Dresden February From Agreement Industry Million Court

Recent Stories

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

4 hours ago
 Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces ..

Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces Lifting of Force Majeure at A ..

4 hours ago
 US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With ..

US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With Ukraine as a Positive Step - ..

4 hours ago
 Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadi ..

Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadiq

4 hours ago
 Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petit ..

Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petition Urging Draghi to Stay in O ..

4 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensur ..

Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensuring law & order during July 17 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.