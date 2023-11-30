Open Menu

German Court Sentences Gambian Death Squad Member To Life In Prison

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Celle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A German court on Thursday sentenced a Gambian man to life in prison over his participation in a death squad that assassinated opponents of former dictator Yahya Jammeh, including an AFP journalist.

Bai Lowe was convicted of crimes against humanity, murder and attempted murder for his role as a driver for the hit squad known as the Junglers.

Prosecutors had asked judges at the court in the northern town of Celle to hand a life sentence to Lowe, who denies the charges against him.

