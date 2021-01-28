German Court Sentences Killer of Hesse Official to Life in Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) A Frankfurt court on Thursday sentenced a far-right radical, Stephan Ernst, to life in jail for murdering Walter Lubcke, a German politician who headed the administrative district of Kassel in the Hesse state, the media reported.

According to the DPA news agency, Markus Hartmann, who had been accused of helping Ernst in murdering the pro-migration politician, was cleared of the complicity crime but was given a suspended sentence of 1.5 years for carrying weapons.

Lubcke, who was a member of the ruling Christian Democratic Union party, was found gunned down outside of his home in June 2019. The prosecutors said that Ernst and Hartmann had attended an event in which Lubcke made a speech in defense of pro-migration and pro-refugee policy.

According to the investigation, Ernst made a decision to murder Lubcke and started tracking his movements following mass sexual assaults against women by migrants in Cologne on New Year's Eve in 2015.