UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Court Sentences Killer Of Hesse Official To Life In Prison - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

German Court Sentences Killer of Hesse Official to Life in Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) A Frankfurt court on Thursday sentenced a far-right radical, Stephan Ernst, to life in jail for murdering Walter Lubcke, a German politician who headed the administrative district of Kassel in the Hesse state, the media reported.

According to the DPA news agency, Markus Hartmann, who had been accused of helping Ernst in murdering the pro-migration politician, was cleared of the complicity crime but was given a suspended sentence of 1.5 years for carrying weapons.

Lubcke, who was a member of the ruling Christian Democratic Union party, was found gunned down outside of his home in June 2019. The prosecutors said that Ernst and Hartmann had attended an event in which Lubcke made a speech in defense of pro-migration and pro-refugee policy.

According to the investigation, Ernst made a decision to murder Lubcke and started tracking his movements following mass sexual assaults against women by migrants in Cologne on New Year's Eve in 2015.

Related Topics

Murder Jail German Kassel Cologne Frankfurt June Women 2015 2019 Christian Media Event Court

Recent Stories

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

42 minutes ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

1 hour ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan is looking forward to work with new US ad ..

2 hours ago

Top seeded advance as National Table Tennis Champi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.