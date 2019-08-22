German Court Sentences Syrian National to 9.5 Years in Prison for Murder - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) A Syrian national by the name of Alaa S. has been sentenced to nine years and six months in prison for the murder of a German citizen in the town of Chemnitz last year during a festival, German media reported on Thursday.

According to the n-tv broadcaster, the defense attorney demanded his client's release, citing the lack of evidence, but the court ruled in favor of the prosecution, which insisted on a 10-year prison sentence. The decision has not come into force yet and can be litigated in the Federal Court of Justice.

German national Daniel H. was killed in late August 2018 with a knife during a fight, allegedly involving Alaa S. and an unnamed Iraqi national, who is now on an international wanted list. The plaintiffs, a man who was injured in the same fight, and the victim's mother and sister, were present at the trial.

The incident provoked a number of xenophobic demonstrations and far-right riots across Germany. The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and far-right Pegida movement used the incident to promote their anti-migration agenda.