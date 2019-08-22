UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Court Sentences Syrian National To 9.5 Years In Prison For Murder - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:38 PM

German Court Sentences Syrian National to 9.5 Years in Prison for Murder - Reports

A Syrian national by the name of Alaa S. has been sentenced to nine years and six months in prison for the murder of a German citizen in the town of Chemnitz last year during a festival, German media reported on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) A Syrian national by the name of Alaa S. has been sentenced to nine years and six months in prison for the murder of a German citizen in the town of Chemnitz last year during a festival, German media reported on Thursday.

According to the n-tv broadcaster, the defense attorney demanded his client's release, citing the lack of evidence, but the court ruled in favor of the prosecution, which insisted on a 10-year prison sentence. The decision has not come into force yet and can be litigated in the Federal Court of Justice.

German national Daniel H. was killed in late August 2018 with a knife during a fight, allegedly involving Alaa S. and an unnamed Iraqi national, who is now on an international wanted list. The plaintiffs, a man who was injured in the same fight, and the victim's mother and sister, were present at the trial.

The incident provoked a number of xenophobic demonstrations and far-right riots across Germany. The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and far-right Pegida movement used the incident to promote their anti-migration agenda.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Riots Syria German Germany Chemnitz Man Same August 2018 Media Court

Recent Stories

US Prison Denies Additional Meeting Days to Jailed ..

3 minutes ago

Serial Supplies of Forpost-R Drone to Russian Army ..

3 minutes ago

Muhammad Abdullah Mahmood relieved of his duties i ..

3 minutes ago

Several killed in lightning storm in Poland

3 minutes ago

Continued curfew in occupied Kashmir could result ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab govt to devise latest monitoring system: Ch ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.