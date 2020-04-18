UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German COVID-19 Count Exceeds 137,000, Death Toll At 4,110 - Robert Koch Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 11:00 AM

German COVID-19 Count Exceeds 137,000, Death Toll at 4,110 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Germany has registered 3,609 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 137,439, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

According to the institute, 242 new deaths related to the coronavirus were confirmed in the past day, and the overall death toll reached 4,110.

In Germany, 85,400 people have fully recovered since the start of the outbreak, including over 3,600 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

According to the update, the southern state of Bavaria is the most affected with 36,881 cases, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia with 28,006 cases and Baden-Wurttemberg with 27,258 cases. The German capital city of Berlin has so far confirmed 5,066 COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

German Germany Berlin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 April 2020

45 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus outbreak in Germany &#039;under contro ..

10 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

11 hours ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.