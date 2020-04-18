German COVID-19 Count Exceeds 137,000, Death Toll at 4,110 - Robert Koch Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Germany has registered 3,609 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 137,439, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

According to the institute, 242 new deaths related to the coronavirus were confirmed in the past day, and the overall death toll reached 4,110.

In Germany, 85,400 people have fully recovered since the start of the outbreak, including over 3,600 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

According to the update, the southern state of Bavaria is the most affected with 36,881 cases, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia with 28,006 cases and Baden-Wurttemberg with 27,258 cases. The German capital city of Berlin has so far confirmed 5,066 COVID-19 cases.