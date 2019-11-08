German crew stage demo on second day of Lufthansa strike

Some 600 Lufthansa flights were cancelled Friday as a strike by German cabin crew stretched into a second day, with workers staging a noisy rally to push their demands for better pay and conditions

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Some 600 Lufthansa flights were cancelled Friday as a strike by German cabin crew stretched into a second day, with workers staging a noisy rally to push their demands for better pay and conditions.

The 48-hour walkout that started on Thursday was to last until 2300 GMT on Friday, as Germany's UFO union pressed on with the stoppage even after agreeing to Lufthansa's surprise offer for weekend talks.

Germany's largest carrier cancelled 700 flights on Thursday followed by another 600 on Friday, affecting a total of 180,000 travellers.

The company has offered travellers the chance to rebook for free or swap their domestic flights for train tickets, but the knock-on effects of delays and disruptions are expected to drag on for days.

"We need to see concrete progress this weekend," UFO spokesman Nicoley Baublies told AFP at Frankfurt airport, where some 500 union members held a demo.

Clad in yellow safety vests and blowing whistles, the employees gathered outside Lufthansa's offices.

One demonstrator held up a sign that read "Non stop you. What about the crew?"The union said the strike was necessary because Lufthansa had refused to discuss its demands for better benefits, higher pay especially for entry-level positions, and easier routes into fixed contracts.