German Criminal Police Creates Task Force Specializing On Telegram

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 08:59 PM

The German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said on Wednesday it had set up a Telegram task force to improve the ability to investigate offenses involving the use of the messenger

"Threats, insults, calls for violence: according to the German security authorities, the Telegram messenger is increasingly turning into a communication platform for radicalization. Particularly affected by this (threats) are political officials and authorized persons, as well as representatives of science and medicine, who are publicly engaged in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic," the statement says.

BKA President Holger Muench noted that the pandemic had significantly contributed to the radicalization of people on the Telegram platform, where calls for violence are published.

"The rule of law must resolutely oppose this development of events. We are committed to cooperation with Telegram, but we will take our measures even if Telegram does not cooperate," Muench said.

In order to investigate the crimes, the BKA has created a task force group, the agency said.

"The goal is to identify suspects and prosecute them. This is done in close coordination with the police of the federal states and the central office for combating internet crime of the Prosecutor General's Office of Frankfurt am Main as part of a joint definition of key areas of work," it added.

In addition, the BKA, together with the state criminal authorities, will seek cooperation from Telegram to remove content or issue credentials in investigations "in the field of politically mounted crime."

