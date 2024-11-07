German crisis could be 'blessing in disguise' for Europe

The political crisis in powerhouse Germany spells uncertainty for Europe at a critical time, but the prospect of new elections may ultimately be welcome news for Berlin's EU allies frustrated by its chronic instability

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The political crisis in powerhouse Germany spells uncertainty for Europe at a critical time, but the prospect of new elections may ultimately be welcome news for Berlin's EU allies frustrated by its chronic instability.

Faced with Donald Trump's return to the White House, wars in Ukraine and the middle East and an economic slowdown, the EU now more than ever needs a stable Germany to ensure a united response.

"We have very important issues on the table," Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said Thursday at the start of two days of meetings with European leaders in Budapest. "We need a strong and united German government, and we need a strong Germany in the European Union."

After months of infighting, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's fractious three-way coalition collapsed Wednesday night after he sacked his finance minister Christian Lindner from the liberal Free Democrats (FDP).

EU diplomats admitted that with a volatile Trump in office again, the crisis was deeply unwelcome but believed in the longer term, it could better unite the bloc.

For EU institutions in Brussels, the coalition's frequent feuds and inability to agree was a thorn in their side, with Berlin often abstaining in votes on key issues.

"In the short term this is an unwanted distraction, at a time when Europe could do with a healthy dose of unity and decisiveness. In the medium to long term this could be a blessing in disguise," an EU diplomat told AFP.

"This government was completely indecisive on EU issues. So we had a weak Germany even with a stable government. The sooner this ends, the better," another said.

German Green Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck insisted the government "can naturally continue to do its job well".

"Especially in foreign policy, we are fully able to act in European (meetings) and international summits -- G7, G20," Habeck said Thursday.

Yet in practice, the unfolding crisis meant Scholz was expected to arrive late Thursday in Budapest, missing almost a full day of meetings with his European counterparts.