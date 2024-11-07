German Crisis Could Be 'blessing In Disguise' For Europe
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 09:27 PM
The political crisis in powerhouse Germany spells uncertainty for Europe at a critical time, but the prospect of new elections may ultimately be welcome news for Berlin's EU allies frustrated by its chronic instability
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The political crisis in powerhouse Germany spells uncertainty for Europe at a critical time, but the prospect of new elections may ultimately be welcome news for Berlin's EU allies frustrated by its chronic instability.
Faced with Donald Trump's return to the White House, wars in Ukraine and the middle East and an economic slowdown, the EU now more than ever needs a stable Germany to ensure a united response.
"We have very important issues on the table," Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said Thursday at the start of two days of meetings with European leaders in Budapest. "We need a strong and united German government, and we need a strong Germany in the European Union."
After months of infighting, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's fractious three-way coalition collapsed Wednesday night after he sacked his finance minister Christian Lindner from the liberal Free Democrats (FDP).
EU diplomats admitted that with a volatile Trump in office again, the crisis was deeply unwelcome but believed in the longer term, it could better unite the bloc.
For EU institutions in Brussels, the coalition's frequent feuds and inability to agree was a thorn in their side, with Berlin often abstaining in votes on key issues.
"In the short term this is an unwanted distraction, at a time when Europe could do with a healthy dose of unity and decisiveness. In the medium to long term this could be a blessing in disguise," an EU diplomat told AFP.
"This government was completely indecisive on EU issues. So we had a weak Germany even with a stable government. The sooner this ends, the better," another said.
German Green Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck insisted the government "can naturally continue to do its job well".
"Especially in foreign policy, we are fully able to act in European (meetings) and international summits -- G7, G20," Habeck said Thursday.
Yet in practice, the unfolding crisis meant Scholz was expected to arrive late Thursday in Budapest, missing almost a full day of meetings with his European counterparts.
Recent Stories
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability
Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in ..
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Wazirista ..
Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims
Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at 15th China Airshow
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets aff ..
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday Universit ..
Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest
Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, traffick ..
LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL
Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Prov ..
More Stories From World
-
Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at 15th China Airshow3 minutes ago
-
US Fed rate cut plans likely unchanged by Trump victory2 minutes ago
-
2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor2 hours ago
-
Eighth batch of Palestinian students departs for Pakistan2 hours ago
-
France sees 'window' to end Gaza, Lebanon wars after Trump win2 hours ago
-
NATO plays North Korea card in pitch to Trump on Ukraine3 hours ago
-
UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor Africa Corps3 hours ago
-
CIIE: Foreign firms race for "Low-Altitude Economy" with EV production advantages boosting eVTOLs3 hours ago
-
Xi Jinping congratulates Donald Trump on election as U.S. president4 hours ago
-
French parliament approves bill to rein in tourist rentals4 hours ago
-
German government in crisis: What happens next?4 hours ago
-
Hurricane Rafael triggers nationwide blackout in Cuba4 hours ago