German Culture Minister Plans Museum Security Conference After Dresden Heist

Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:30 PM

Germany's minister of state for culture, Monika Gruetters, said in a statement on Wednesday she was preparing a conference on museum security after a daring break-in this week at the former royal palace in Dresden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Germany's minister of state for culture, Monika Gruetters, said in a statement on Wednesday she was preparing a conference on museum security after a daring break-in this week at the former royal palace in Dresden.

One of Europe's biggest art and jewelry collections, the Green Vault, was robbed on Monday, with criminals taking what media say could be a billion Dollars' worth of invaluable historic treasures. The suspects were caught on a surveillance camera but are still on the run.

"The unprecedentedly brutal violence in Dresden has shined even more light on extreme technical security challenges we are already facing .

.. We must figure out at the security conference how museums can protect their exhibits from such brutal events in the future, while also staying accessible to the public to the degree that they always have," Gruetters explained.

She stressed that a museum was not a "treasure chest" and naturally ran a risk of attracting robbers, but they should try to minimize it. The Union of German Museums has already set up a working group of 70 museums and exhibition center that would consider how to raise security standards and make a better use of new technology, the minster added.

