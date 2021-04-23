German Cup final to be held without fans again in Berlin

Next month's German Cup final will again be held behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the German FA confirmed Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :

The final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, which is this year being switched to a Thursday, is scheduled for May 13.

With Germany battling a third wave of the coronavirus, the showcase final will be held behind closed doors for the second consecutive year.

"An application to allow spectators is not possible until May 9, so the final will be held... without fans," the German FA said in a statement.

The 2020 final in Berlin was also held behind closed doors as Bayern Munich won the cup as part of last season's treble.

Next week, Bremen are home to RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund host second-division side Holstein Kiel in this season's semi-finals.

Holders Bayern suffered a shock second-round defeat on penalties at Kiel in January.