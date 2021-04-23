UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Cup Final To Be Held Without Fans Again In Berlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:20 PM

German Cup final to be held without fans again in Berlin

Next month's German Cup final will again be held behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the German FA confirmed Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Next month's German Cup final will again be held behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the German FA confirmed Friday.

The final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, which is this year being switched to a Thursday, is scheduled for May 13.

With Germany battling a third wave of the coronavirus, the showcase final will be held behind closed doors for the second consecutive year.

"An application to allow spectators is not possible until May 9, so the final will be held... without fans," the German FA said in a statement.

The 2020 final in Berlin was also held behind closed doors as Bayern Munich won the cup as part of last season's treble.

Next week, Bremen are home to RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund host second-division side Holstein Kiel in this season's semi-finals.

Holders Bayern suffered a shock second-round defeat on penalties at Kiel in January.

Related Topics

German Germany Kiel Leipzig Bremen Berlin Cuban Peso January May 2020 Olympics Bayern Borussia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,973 new COVID-19 cases, 1,744 reco ..

7 minutes ago

France, G5 Sahel 'support' Chad's transition'

2 minutes ago

EU urges 'flexibility' for seal Swiss deal

2 minutes ago

Fida appointed as PTI chief whip in Senate

2 minutes ago

Over 1.996 million tons of gunny bags distributed ..

2 minutes ago

ANF seizes 82 kg drugs in multan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.