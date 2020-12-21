German CureVac Company to Start Phase 3 of COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials on Tuesday

German pharmaceutical company CureVac announced that it will start phase 3 of clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) German pharmaceutical company CureVac announced that it will start phase 3 of clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

"CureVac ... announced today that the first participant in a clinical Phase 3 study with its COVID-19 vaccine, CVnCoV, [among] healthcare workers at the University Medical Center Mainz will be vaccinated on December 22, 2020," the company said in a press release on Monday.

Phase 3 study will include more than 2,500 volunteers aged 18 and older and complement the recent launch of CureVac's global pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial of CVnCoV in more than 35,000 participants.

"With this clinical study in healthcare workers, we aim to investigate the difference our vaccine candidate can make in this specific group of individuals who are at particularly high risk of potential infection due to viral exposure," Dr. Lidia Oostvogels, the head of infectious diseases of CureVac, said as quoted in the press release.

CureVac started to develop its COVID-19 vaccine in January 2020. In November, the company announced the results of phase 1 of the study, saying that the participants tolerated the vaccine in various doses and were able to develop antibodies.