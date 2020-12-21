UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German CureVac Company To Start Phase 3 Of COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:21 PM

German CureVac Company to Start Phase 3 of COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials on Tuesday

German pharmaceutical company CureVac announced that it will start phase 3 of clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) German pharmaceutical company CureVac announced that it will start phase 3 of clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

"CureVac ... announced today that the first participant in a clinical Phase 3 study with its COVID-19 vaccine, CVnCoV, [among] healthcare workers at the University Medical Center Mainz will be vaccinated on December 22, 2020," the company said in a press release on Monday.

Phase 3 study will include more than 2,500 volunteers aged 18 and older and complement the recent launch of CureVac's global pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial of CVnCoV in more than 35,000 participants.

"With this clinical study in healthcare workers, we aim to investigate the difference our vaccine candidate can make in this specific group of individuals who are at particularly high risk of potential infection due to viral exposure," Dr. Lidia Oostvogels, the head of infectious diseases of CureVac, said as quoted in the press release.

CureVac started to develop its COVID-19 vaccine in January 2020. In November, the company announced the results of phase 1 of the study, saying that the participants tolerated the vaccine in various doses and were able to develop antibodies.

Related Topics

German Company Mainz January November December 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not recognize Israel until the issue ..

8 minutes ago

CBUAE to launch Monetary Bills in collaboration wi ..

26 minutes ago

Japan Finds No Incidents of Mutated Coronavirus St ..

4 minutes ago

Seoul Metropolitan Area Limits Gathering to 4 Peop ..

4 minutes ago

Poland May Start Vaccinating First 10,000 People A ..

7 minutes ago

Russia, Rwanda send 'several hundred' troops to C. ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.