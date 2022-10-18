German cybersecurity chief sacked over alleged Russia ties

Germany's cybersecurity chief has been sacked after a TV satire show accused him of having ties to Russian intelligence services, an interior ministry spokesman told AFP on Tuesday

Arne Schoenbohm, head of the Federal Cyber Security Authority (BSI), has been relieved of his duties "with immediate effect", the spokesman said.

"The background to this is not least the allegations revealed and widely discussed in the media," he said.

Schoenbohm was accused in an investigation by broadcaster ZDF of contacts with Russian secret services through an association he co-founded in 2012.

The spokesman said the allegations "have permanently damaged the necessary public trust" in Schoenbohm as head of the authority.

"This is all the more true in the current crisis situation regarding Russian hybrid warfare," he said.

The association at the centre of the allegations, known as the Cyber Security Council Germany, advises businesses, government agencies and policymakers on cyber security issues.