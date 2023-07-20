Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 08:21 PM

German, Czech Defense Chiefs to Discuss Joint Purchase of Leopard 2A8 Tanks - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will meet with his Czech counterpart, Jana Cernochova, on Friday for talks that are expected to cover a joint purchase of Leopard 2A8 main battle tanks, Czech media reported.

Pistorius will arrive in Prague on Thursday and visit a World War II memorial on Friday morning before meeting with Cernochova at the defense ministry, the CTK news agency reported. The ministers will hold a news conference at 1:45 p.m. (11:45 GMT).

Prague wants to join an upgrade program launched by Germany to replace its aging tank fleet with Leopards of the latest A8 configuration, after donating dozens of Soviet-made Т-72s to Ukraine.

The Czechs plan to buy about 70 Leopard 2A8s, which could be delivered by the turn of the decade.

The Czech Defense Ministry said in May that Cernochova had been tasked with negotiating the Czech purchase of weapons from German arms makers Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. It counts on a significant price reduction and shorter delivery times.

