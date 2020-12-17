UrduPoint.com
German Daily COVID-10 Infections Shoot Past 30,000 After Recount

Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:23 PM

Germany on Thursday revised its daily coronavirus cases upwards to a record 30,000 after the national infectious diseases authority said a technical glitch saw 3,500 cases go unreported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Germany on Thursday revised its daily coronavirus cases upwards to a record 30,000 after the national infectious diseases authority said a technical glitch saw 3,500 cases go unreported.

The Robert Koch Institute said the newly reported cases from the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg came on top of the 26,923 cases recorded across the country in the previous 24 hours.

"For technical reasons Baden-Wuerttemberg reported 3,500 fewer cases. The problem was fixed and the cases were reported today. They will be included in tomorrow's statistics," a message read.

Germany has been struggling to contain the second wave of the pandemic. It has so far reported more than 1.4 million cases, including 24,125 virus-related deaths. A further 698 patients died of the virus in the past day.

