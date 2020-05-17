UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Data Protection Watchdog Warns Officials Against Using WhatsApp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 09:50 PM

German Data Protection Watchdog Warns Officials Against Using WhatsApp

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Germany's data protection commissioner Ulrich Kelber has warned Federal authorities against using Facebook's WhatsApp messenger while working from home during the coronavirus crisis, in a letter leaked by media on Sunday.

"Even in these difficult times data protection should not be neglected. For this reason I would like to point out that the use of WhatsApp by a federal agency is out of the question," Kelber said in an email published by the German digital rights blog, Netzpolitik.

He warned that, although Facebook could not read encrypted messages, the application was providing it with other "metadata" like the IP address, location and the mobile operating system that could be used to piece together the user's profile.

German authorities use the app to timely inform citizens about disinformation and digital fraud schemes. Kelber said this proved that a trusted information service needed to be created to satisfy the country's strict data protection rules.

Related Topics

Mobile Facebook German Germany Sunday Media From WhatsApp Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ankabut to organise ‘Virtual’ meeting on role ..

50 minutes ago

India extends lockdown for two more weeks to conta ..

50 minutes ago

UAE underscores commitment to global health securi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED12.8 mn to Fujairah ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED3 million in support ..

2 hours ago

33,874 licences renewed through ‘Auto Renewal’ ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.