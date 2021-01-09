UrduPoint.com
German Deals With Vaccine Makers Put EU Unity To Test - Reports

Sat 09th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Germany struck deals with coronavirus vaccine makers to buy an extra 55 million doses while Brussels was negotiating a bulk purchase for the entire EU, according to official data seen by media.

The Spiegel magazine reported Friday that the German Health Ministry had secured 30 million Pfizer/Biontech vaccine doses, 20 million Curevac doses and 5 million IDT Biologika doses.

The contracts were made in August and September, when the European Commission was still in talks with the pharma companies, in a move that the weekly said appeared to be in breach of the joint vaccine procurement pact.

Pascal Canfin, a member of the European Parliament, told the Spiegel that Germany going for bilateral deals was "definitely against the spirit of the agreement" that Brussels would negotiate vaccine pricing on EU behalf.

