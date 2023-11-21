Open Menu

German Defence Chief Vows Support In Ukraine Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM

German defence chief vows support in Ukraine visit

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for an unannounced visit to reaffirm Berlin's backing for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's troops.

Berlin, the second-biggest supplier of military assistance to Kyiv after the United States, is seeking to offer the reassurances after the shift in focus to the middle East war prompted concerns about waning support for Ukraine.

It was Pistorius's second visit to Kyiv since he became defence minister at the start of this year, and it comes a day after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin also made an unannounced trip to Ukraine to offer Washington's continued support.

"I am here again, firstly to pledge further support, but also to express our solidarity and deep bond and also our admiration for the courageous, brave and costly fight that is being waged here," Pistorius said laying flowers at Maidan square in central Kyiv.

Pistorius arrived by train and was due to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart as well as President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The visit comes after an increase in Russian air attacks on Ukraine and as Kyiv braces for an expected rise in strikes on the country's energy facilities over the coming winter months.

As well as the wreath-laying ceremony at Kyiv's Maidan square -- where thousands joined for protracted pro-democracy protests a decade ago -- Pistorius was due to visit a military training centre.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Washington German Visit Berlin Austin United States Middle East

Recent Stories

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

12 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

12 hours ago
Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

12 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

12 hours ago
 Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

12 hours ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival sh ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival showcases innovation, collaborat ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World