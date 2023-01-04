UrduPoint.com

German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Despite Calls For Resignation - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 11:43 PM

A spokesperson for the German chancellor defended on Wednesday the embattled defense minister, saying that Olaf Scholz had confidence in Christine Lambrecht despite calls for her to go

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) A spokesperson for the German chancellor defended on Wednesday the embattled defense minister, saying that Olaf Scholz had confidence in Christine Lambrecht despite calls for her to go.

"The Federal chancellor has been working in good spirit and in good faith with all of his cabinet colleagues.

This naturally includes the minister," Wolfgang Buechner told reporters in response to the question whether Scholz still had trust in Lambrecht.

The defense minister has been under fire for her handling of the country's defense policy and more recently for speaking lightly of the conflict in Ukraine during her New Year address.

Friedrich Merz and Markus Soeder, the leaders of the German conservatives, took aim at Lambrecht in an interview with the Muenchner Merkur daily out Tuesday, arguing that Scholz's cabinet was losing authority with every hour that she lingered around.

