German Defense Chief Pushes For United EU Line On Russia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

German Defense Chief Pushes for United EU Line on Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wants the European Union to have a single "strategic compass" on Russia, according to the Spiegel magazine.

The minister said in European Parliament on Tuesday that Germany planned to use its presidency of the EU to have the 27 nations analyze the common threat that Russia may be posing to the bloc.

The paper is expected to be ready by the end of the year and will serve as framework for the "compass," which will shape the EU-wide policy toward Russia starting 2022.

EU member states have so far been free to determine national security and foreign policies, but the minister had reportedly complained about this patchwork approach to Russia, which has been creating divisions inside the union, including on the extension of sanctions.

