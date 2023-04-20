UrduPoint.com

German Defense Chief Says EU Falling Behind Russia In Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 12:20 AM

German Defense Chief Says EU Falling Behind Russia in Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned on Wednesday that the European Union was losing ground to Russia in Africa's turbulent Sahel region and beyond.

"The geostrategic and security policy situation in the Sahel and across Africa has become tougher.

Russia's narrative and what it brings to the table appear to be in demand, while the Western community is losing ground," Pistorius told the German parliament.

He stressed the need for the EU to "remain represented and engaged in the region," especially due to Russia's presence there.

Pistorius said the EU must maintain a military presence in the Sahel and continue standing by its allies, such as Niger. The German government wants to send up to 60 soldiers to the western African country as part of the EU Military Partnership Mission. The deployment is subject to parliamentary approval.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Parliament German European Union Niger Government

Recent Stories

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

35 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

35 minutes ago
 US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in ..

US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in Commercial Vehicle Fuel Demand

44 minutes ago
 'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler ..

'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler son, husband after strike

44 minutes ago
 Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Cond ..

Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Condition for Joining Strategic Ar ..

44 minutes ago
 Czech Republic, Allies Ready to Support Ukraine's ..

Czech Republic, Allies Ready to Support Ukraine's Path to NATO - President

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.