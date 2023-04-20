German Defense Chief Says EU Falling Behind Russia in Africa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned on Wednesday that the European Union was losing ground to Russia in Africa's turbulent Sahel region and beyond.

"The geostrategic and security policy situation in the Sahel and across Africa has become tougher.

Russia's narrative and what it brings to the table appear to be in demand, while the Western community is losing ground," Pistorius told the German parliament.

He stressed the need for the EU to "remain represented and engaged in the region," especially due to Russia's presence there.

Pistorius said the EU must maintain a military presence in the Sahel and continue standing by its allies, such as Niger. The German government wants to send up to 60 soldiers to the western African country as part of the EU Military Partnership Mission. The deployment is subject to parliamentary approval.