German Defense Chief Says Never Learned Military Saluting Customs

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer admitted Tuesday she did not know how to salute properly, having been barred from serving in the military in her youth.

"I do not have military experience.

Back in the Youth Union [the ruling alliance's youth arm], I advocated for more opportunities for women in all walks of life but I never had a chance to volunteer for military service," she said at a forum in Berlin.

The 58-year-old said the knowledge of military saluting customs was secondary for her role as a civilian minister. She said empathy for the military profession was a commendable trait, "but you do not need to know how to salute" to show it.