German Defense Chief Says Ukraine May Get Leopard 2 Tanks By End of March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Germany's new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday that Ukraine could receive Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks before the end of March.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin had agreed to send 14 Leopards to Ukraine, following months of pressure from NATO allies.

"I think that we will deliver our Leopards possibly by the end of March," Pistorius told reporters.

The German defense chief said he was happy that the decision had finally been made but stressed it was no cause for national jubilation.

"I think this decision is the right one. It is a historic decision in many ways. But, at the same time, there is no reason to cry 'hallelujah'," Pistorius said.

Ukraine's allies want to put together two Leopard 2 battalions, estimated to number 80 to 90 tanks. This is despite consistent warnings from Russia that the West hast been only prolonging the conflict by arming Kiev.