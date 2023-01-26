UrduPoint.com

German Defense Chief Says Ukraine May Get Leopard 2 Tanks By End Of March

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 06:47 PM

German Defense Chief Says Ukraine May Get Leopard 2 Tanks By End of March

Germany's new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday that Ukraine could receive Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks before the end of March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Germany's new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday that Ukraine could receive Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks before the end of March.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin had agreed to send 14 Leopards to Ukraine, following months of pressure from NATO allies.

"I think that we will deliver our Leopards possibly by the end of March," Pistorius told reporters.

The German defense chief said he was happy that the decision had finally been made but stressed it was no cause for national jubilation.

"I think this decision is the right one. It is a historic decision in many ways. But, at the same time, there is no reason to cry 'hallelujah'," Pistorius said.

Ukraine's allies want to put together two Leopard 2 battalions, estimated to number 80 to 90 tanks. This is despite consistent warnings from Russia that the West hast been only prolonging the conflict by arming Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia German Germany Berlin Same Kiev March From

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments acquires 9% stake in UK-based Mo ..

Dubai Investments acquires 9% stake in UK-based Monument Bank

21 minutes ago
 Army to face Navy in Inter-Departmental Basketball ..

Army to face Navy in Inter-Departmental Basketball opener

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 to start from Feb 1

Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 to start from Feb 1

18 minutes ago
 Educational Boards equipped with modern facilities ..

Educational Boards equipped with modern facilities essential for educational pro ..

18 minutes ago
 PTI leaders initiated trend of hate politics: PML( ..

PTI leaders initiated trend of hate politics: PML(N)

18 minutes ago
 Ankara Says Did Not Receive Finland's Proposal for ..

Ankara Says Did Not Receive Finland's Proposal for Separate NATO Accession Bid

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.