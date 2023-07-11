Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 06:40 PM

German Defense Chief Says Ukraine's Path to NATO Can Be 'Faster Than for Others'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday that Ukraine's path to NATO membership might be shorter than that of other aspiring member states.

"At least from my point of view, I am convinced this track for Ukraine might be faster than for others but still there is a track. The future of Ukraine is in NATO. There is no doubt about that," he said at a NATO public forum in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Pistorius said there existed preconditions for formally inviting Ukraine to join the military alliance, but he did not say what they were.

He also insisted that an invitation to Ukraine would not change facts on the ground for Kiev.

Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation in February of that year.

German daily Bild reported Monday that Berlin and Washington were blocking Ukraine's accelerated accession. NATO leaders are reportedly going to again pledge that Ukraine would become a NATO member one day, without giving it a clear timeline.

