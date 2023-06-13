German Defense Chief Tops Popular Politicians' List - Poll

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius continued to dominate the national political rankings in June after instantly seizing the top spot upon his appointment in January, a Forsa poll out Tuesday showed

The former regional interior minister from the Social Democratic Party edged a further 3 percentage points to land atop the Forsa list of the 20 most popular German politicians for a third consecutive time with a 59% approval rating.

The poll, conducted for RTL broadcaster among 1,507 Germans from June 7-9, placed Chancellor Olaf Scholz well behind his fellow party member with 40%, followed by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the Greens with 38%.

Only a handful of politicians on the list have seen their popularity rise since April, with Economy Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck emerging as the biggest loser with 34%, down six points from April.

Members of the Left party and the far-right AfD have all surged in the ranking. Firebrand Left party politician Sahra Wagenknecht added four points to earn a score of 24%, followed by Left leader Janine Wissler at 20% and AfD co-leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla at 15% and 14%, respectively.