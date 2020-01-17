UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Defense Minister Calls For Close Security Links With UK Even After Brexit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

German Defense Minister Calls for Close Security Links With UK Even After Brexit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Brexit will not signal the end of defense and security cooperation between the United Kingdom and the European Union, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said, but will in fact trigger a new era of cooperation as European states look for alternative formats beyond NATO in which the UK must be a privileged partner.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, who also serves as Chairwoman of the Christian Democratic Party in Germany, spoke at the London school of Economics on Thursday, after meeting her UK counterpart, Ben Wallace.

"I am absolutely convinced that the UK has to be even a privileged partner in our cooperation. A privileged third state, because all these initiatives are there to make Europe stronger, and that is especially true for common security and defense policy," Kramp-Karrenbauer stated.

In particular, the German defense minister highlighted the growing importance of the so-called E3 bloc, comprising Germany, the UK and France. She stated that talks in this format had already played a crucial role in formulating common defense policy, outside of NATO frameworks, in relation to Iran, Libya, Iraq and Syria.

"I am also convinced that, especially after Brexit, we will need formats beyond NATO where Germany and Britain can have an effective exchange on European security and I believe that the E3 format, of Germany, Britain and France, has proven to be very successful," Kramp-Karrenbauer remarked.

However, in order to continue this cooperation, the German defense minister warned that tough negotiations lay ahead between London and Brussels, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to fast-track his Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill by the end of January, and conclude a number of significant trade and defense deals with the EU by the end of the year.

Kramp-Karrenbauer called Brexit a "tragedy," and stated that the energy and time spent on negotiating the UK's withdrawal from the EU could have been better used to tackle other pressing regional and global issues.

The E3 framework was developed in 2003 during negotiations that attempted to limit Iran's nuclear program.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Syria Exchange Iran Europe Nuclear Iraq France German European Union Germany Brussels London Wallace United Kingdom Libya Brexit January Christian All From Agreement

Recent Stories

The time to deliver has arrived: Ijaz Ahmed

3 minutes ago

First half of fiscal-year witness inflows of FDI u ..

16 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$65.62 a barrel ..

19 minutes ago

170,000 Youth to get training under PM 'Hunarmand ..

40 minutes ago

Ukrainian prime minister offers resignation

41 minutes ago

Vodafone India's shares plunge almost 40%, future ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.