German Defense Minister Calls on Iran to Take Steps to De-Escalate Situation in Region

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer called on Iran to take steps to de-escalate the situation in the middle East.

"I clearly repeat from this site: those who in the past caused an escalation in the region, it was primarily Iran, therefore it is now Iran's responsibility to contribute to de-escalation," she said at the congress of the Christian Social Union party in Bavaria.

She added that Germany would use all possible channels to help reduce tensions in the region.

Kramp-Karrenbauer also expressed hope that the international coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) would continue its mission in Iraq, but if Baghdad demands its departure, Berlin would respect this decision.

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament adopted a resolution demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country.

"We are united in this, and I spoke about this in recent days with NATO Secretary General and with US, French, UK, Canadian colleagues that the continuation of the anti-IS mission is necessary. It is also necessary and this is not disputed among international partners that we should be in the country with the consent and at the invitation of Iraq. If something in this regard changes following the decision of the parliament, then we will respect this decision," she said.

She noted that Berlin was waiting for further steps by the Iraqi government and planned to maintain contacts with the Iraqi authorities on this issue.

"Before it [Baghdad's decision on the withdrawal of foreign troops] its taken, we want the international community to continue its work in Iraq," she added.

The minister emphasized that the security of its military personnel and soldiers of other countries is a priority for Germany. According to Kramp-Karrenbauer, this issue was discussed in the recent NATO Council. She confirmed that in light of these discussions, the German troops were relocated from Baghdad to Kuwait, and nearly 30 German military instructors left the camp in Taji and were temporarily stationed in Jordan awaiting a possible return to Iraq. The minister added that other countries would take the same measures in the following days.

The international coalition against the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) was formed in 2014 after the terrorist group captured vast territories in Iraq and Syria. The coalition assisted Iraq in conducting military operations against the militants. When Iraq declared victory over the IS in 2017, the coalition remained in country to assist the government in creating a sustainable Iraqi security force that could secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting defeat of the terrorist group.

The situation in the Middle East worsened following the US assassination of Iranian top commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday and Iran's abandonment of the final limitations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Sunday.