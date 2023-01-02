UrduPoint.com

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht Criticized For New Year Address Amid Fireworks Display

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 07:55 PM

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht Criticized for New Year Address Amid Fireworks Display

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht came under fire for briefly mentioning the situation in Ukraine in her New Year greetings with fireworks in the background and then saying that 2022 was full of "special experience" and meaningful encounters with a lot of interesting people

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht came under fire for briefly mentioning the situation in Ukraine in her New Year greetings with fireworks in the background and then saying that 2022 was full of "special experience" and meaningful encounters with a lot of interesting people.

Lambrecht posted the controversial video on her social media. The minister, standing against the backdrop of exploding fireworks, said that hostilities are raging in the center of Europe, but for her it meant "meeting some great people."

"Many, many meetings with interesting, wonderful people. For that, I am very grateful," Lambrecht said.

Ulrike Franke, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, criticized the defense minister, saying "have they lost their mind in Berlin?" on Twitter.

A representative of Germany's Christian Democratic Union said that Lambrecht "lacks both sense and dignity for the position," when she talks about "wonderful meetings that she had in 2022" amid the ongoing hostilities in Europe.

The German Defense Ministry refused to comment on Lambrecht's statement, emphasizing that it was not official.

"She (Lambrecht) made the statement on her private account, chose the words of her choice without the involvement of official resources," the ministry's spokesman told a briefing on Monday.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Europe Social Media Twitter German Germany Christian

Recent Stories

Strike kills 63 Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: ..

Strike kills 63 Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

45 seconds ago
 Tens of thousands pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict ..

Tens of thousands pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict at lying-in-state

47 seconds ago
 Team work key to resolving public issues, AIGP tel ..

Team work key to resolving public issues, AIGP tells staff

48 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders establishment of 3 equestrian ..

Sharjah Ruler orders establishment of 3 equestrian clubs

26 minutes ago
 Health Service Confirms 2 Deaths After Landslide i ..

Health Service Confirms 2 Deaths After Landslide in Japan - Reports

52 seconds ago
 Govt set up monitoring system to control illegal t ..

Govt set up monitoring system to control illegal trawling

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.