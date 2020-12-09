UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Defense Minister Cites Russian Arms Program To Defend Need To Invest In Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:54 PM

German Defense Minister Cites Russian Arms Program to Defend Need to Invest in Military

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer cited 'Russia's arms program" as she was defending the need to invest more in the military sector at discussion of the 2021 budget at the German parliament

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer cited 'Russia's arms program" as she was defending the need to invest more in the military sector at discussion of the 2021 budget at the German parliament.

"We should not be mistaken thinking that you can separate arms and arms control; talks, diplomacy and military force.

They are one and the same," the minister said.

Kramp-Karrenbauer then referred to a saying by former Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces Hans-Peter Bartels about Social Democrats "welcoming comprehensive arms control and diplomatic talks, but from the position of strength."

The minister added that anyone who "had ever seriously looked into Russian arms program, would know what Mr Bartels meant, so we have to invest into the future of our defense."

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Budget German Same Democrats From

Recent Stories

Court awards 14-year imprisonment in drug smugglin ..

22 seconds ago

Lahore Arts Council pays tribute to Rahat Fateh Al ..

24 seconds ago

European Medicines Agency Says Suffered Cyberattac ..

26 seconds ago

Pakistan, Kuwait to further strengthen bonds in al ..

7 minutes ago

No gas load-shedding in any part of country: Spoke ..

7 minutes ago

Constitution guarantees all civil rights of non-Mu ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.