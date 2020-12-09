German Defense Minister Cites Russian Arms Program to Defend Need to Invest in Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer cited 'Russia's arms program" as she was defending the need to invest more in the military sector at discussion of the 2021 budget at the German parliament

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer cited 'Russia's arms program" as she was defending the need to invest more in the military sector at discussion of the 2021 budget at the German parliament.

"We should not be mistaken thinking that you can separate arms and arms control; talks, diplomacy and military force.

They are one and the same," the minister said.

Kramp-Karrenbauer then referred to a saying by former Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces Hans-Peter Bartels about Social Democrats "welcoming comprehensive arms control and diplomatic talks, but from the position of strength."

The minister added that anyone who "had ever seriously looked into Russian arms program, would know what Mr Bartels meant, so we have to invest into the future of our defense."