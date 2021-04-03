UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Defense Minister Cites Russia's Behavior To Justify Military Spending

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 04:59 PM

German Defense Minister Cites Russia's Behavior to Justify Military Spending

Germany should invest in own security to effectively confront challenges, including those coming from Russia, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told the RND media group

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Germany should invest in own security to effectively confront challenges, including those coming from Russia, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told the RND media group.

In a Saturday interview, Kramp-Karrenbauer said that higher military spending met Germany's security interests and was never about "doing the United States a favor."

"We must take care of our own security. Challenges are growing � with new technologies, in the form of hybrid threats, but also at the regional level, for example, taking into account the behavior of Russia," the minister stated, also mentioning challenges related to "systemic confrontation with China.

"

The hybrid threat, she went on, is probably the biggest.

"Because it is about attacks that are also carried out from within. Not least, Germany is especially often in the focus of attacks that could be linked to Russia. If we want to live in safety and prosperity, we must invest in our security," the defense chief argued.

Western countries regularly accuse Russia of interfering in their internal affairs, a claim that is firmly denied by Moscow as unsubstantiated. According to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, NATO is using an alleged Russian threat to justify its military buildup near the country's borders and deflect public attention from acute domestic issues.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia China Germany United States Media From

Recent Stories

Eight injured in gas cylinder explosion in lahore

2 minutes ago

30 corona positive cases reported in Vehari in a d ..

9 minutes ago

House of Imam Masjid gutted

12 minutes ago

Single dose CanSino vaccine administration to comm ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,723 new COVID-19 cases, 84 more ..

31 minutes ago

800 senior citizens vaccinated against Covid-19 so ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.