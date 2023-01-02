German Defense Minister Criticized for New Year Address Amid Fireworks Display

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht came under fire for briefly mentioning the situation in Ukraine in her New Year greetings with fireworks in the background and then saying that 2022 was full of "special experience" and meaningful encounters with a lot of interesting people

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht came under fire for briefly mentioning the situation in Ukraine in her New Year greetings with fireworks in the background and then saying that 2022 was full of "special experience" and meaningful encounters with a lot of interesting people.

Lambrecht posted the controversial video on her social media. The minister, standing against the backdrop of exploding fireworks, said that hostilities are raging in the center of Europe, but for her it meant "meeting some great people."

"Many, many meetings with interesting, wonderful people. For that, I am very grateful," Lambrecht said.

Ulrike Franke, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, criticized the defense minister, saying "have they lost their mind in Berlin?" on Twitter.

A representative of Germany's Christian Democratic Union said that Lambrecht "lacks both sense and dignity for the position," when she talks about "wonderful meetings that she had in 2022" amid the ongoing hostilities in Europe.

The German Defense Ministry refused to comment on Lambrecht's statement, emphasizing that it was not official.

"She (Lambrecht) made the statement on her private account, chose the words of her choice without the involvement of official resources," the ministry's spokesman told a briefing on Monday.